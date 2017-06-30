IMPACT call on Tusla to formally and publicly clarify the future of their residential unit

Calls have been made to Tusla to immediately formally and publicly clarify their position on the closure of Letterkenny’s Knocknamona residential unit.

Trade Union IMPACT say they have correspondence dating back to the closure of the centre in May 2016 when the Child and Family Agency confirmed their intention to reopen the facility.

Reports suggest that the centre has now been closed permanently however, Tusla say there has never been a suggestion that it would not reopen.

The centre was temporarily closed in May 2016 in order to allow for some changes, staff training and a number of health and safety works to be carried out.

IMPACT North West Assistant General Secretary, Richy Carrothers says they do not think the current situation is fair, sustainable or reasonable: