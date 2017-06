The number of drink driving detections in Donegal has risen by a staggering 24% in the first six months of 2017.

There were 227 drink driving instances recorded in the first half of 2017 compared with 173 in the same period last year – a rise of 54.

Nationally there were over 1000 more detections recorded during the same period.

Chief Inspector Michael Harrison says the is a worrying trend in younger drivers being detected drunk driving: