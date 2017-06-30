Donegal v Longford Preview – The Managers Rory Gallagher & Denis Conerton

Donegal and Longford will meet for only the second time in championship footbal when they clash on Saturday evening in Ballybofey in Round 2A of the All Ireland Qualifiers.

Donegal Manager Rory Gallagher is reporting no major concerns ahead of the tie at MacCumhaill Park.

Longford have pulled of some big results in recent qualifiers including a surprise win over Monaghan last year.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly spoke with the Donegal boss this week who says they cant take Longford for granted…