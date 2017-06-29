Outrage in Letterkenny after iconic statue vandalised in town centre

There has been outrage in Letterkenny after an iconic statue was vandalised in the town centre.

The statue was one of a number situated together at the Market Square depicting local children at hiring fair day in the town.

It was discovered knocked over and damaged nearby were it originally stood at some stage this week.

Gardai in Letterkenny are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

Local Councillor Gerry McGonagle has condemned the incident and says this kind of anti-social behaviour should not be tolerated: