A 29 year old man has been arrested in Derry in connection with a major investigation into organised crime, including the supply of drugs and money laundering.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Reactive and Organised Crime Branch arrested the male in the city today on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A and B controlled drugs and money laundering.

Five people have already appeared in court in connection with this investigation.

The 29 year old male remains in custody.