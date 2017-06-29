Killybegs Coastguard to the rescue after vessel gets into difficulty

The Killybegs Coast Guard were tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard yesterday evening after a fishing vessel got into difficulty.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public after they spotted a fisherman waving a red flag some distance out from Mountcharles Pier.

Both the boat and shore team were called to the scene with the rib taking the broken down vessel under tow and safely returning it to Mountcharles pier.

Shane McCrudden from Killybegs Coastguard says the crew were very grateful to the person who made the call: