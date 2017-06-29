logo



Killybegs Coastguard to the rescue after vessel gets into difficulty

29 Jun 2017
by News Highland

The Killybegs Coast Guard were tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard yesterday evening after a fishing vessel got into difficulty.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public after they spotted a fisherman waving a red flag some distance out from Mountcharles Pier.

Both the boat and shore team were called to the scene with the rib taking the broken down vessel under tow and safely returning it to Mountcharles pier.

Shane McCrudden from Killybegs Coastguard says the crew were very grateful to the person who made the call:

More News

Update: proposal to postpone Stormont assembly sitting until this afternoon shot down by DUP

0
  A proposal to postpone the Stormont assembly sitting until this afternoon has been shot down by the DUP. Politicians were due to convene at noon to begin appointing minister[...]
29 Jun 2017

Government refuses to commit to defective block redress scheme

0
Homeowners in Donegal have called for a Mica Redress Scheme to be set up and implemented ‘straight away’, to compensate those affected by defective concrete blocks. The call was ma[...]
29 Jun 2017

22 people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital

0
There were 22 people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according the latest trolley watch report. 3 were waiting on trolleys in its Emergency Depart[...]
29 Jun 2017

‘Unlikely’ for political parties to reach deal at Stormont as deadline fast approaches

0
  It’s looking unlikely that a deal will be reached to restore power-sharing at Stormont by this afternoon’s deadline. If there’s no First Minister in Northe[...]
29 Jun 2017

Irish Water begin work on notorious Donegal water main

0
  Irish Water has started work on replacing a troublesome’ section of water main between Convoy and Raphoe in Co Donegal which has been subject to a high burst frequency and p[...]
29 Jun 2017

Donegal TD doesn’t think Town Council proposals go far enough

0
A Donegal TD says proposals for Town Councils to be re-established do not go far enough. Town Councils were eradicated three years ago but the Dail this week heard calls for Fianna[...]
29 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit