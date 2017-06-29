logo



John Kell in the Irish squad for European u 23 champs in Bydgoydz ,Poland

29 Jun 2017
by News Highland

John Kelly from St Johnston a member of Finn Valley ac has been included in the Irish squad for European u 23 champs in Bydgoydz Poland next month in the shot . Selected on his performances of 17.41 recently at Belfast and 17.49 in Athlone earlier when winning the national senior title .Both marks are Donegal  records indoor and outdoor .

John has come into good form recently with a English title to his credit from Bedford and will with other F.v.a.c. athletes compete in the national champs this weekend in u 23 / junior champs Tullamore .

John a keen footballer with Kildrum Tigers in his younger days was in many ways introduced to the sport of athletics at the annual Finn Valley sports representing his school where he excelled and the journey from there to record breaking age group events to representing Ireland u 20 in Sweden a few years ago and now this step up to u 23 level . Coached by his father John good wishes is extended to him .Beyond the European event he has the national senior champ . a title that has alluded him outdoors and national league on duty with his club

