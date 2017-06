The Jobstown Six have all been acquitted of the false imprisonment of former Tánaiste Joan Burton and her adviser Karen O’Connell.

The jury cleared all of the accused, including Solidarity TD Paul Murphy, after three hours of deliberations.

They’d been accused of trapping the women inside two Garda vehicles during a water charge protest in Jobstown in November 2014.

Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports from outside Dublin Circuit Criminal Court: