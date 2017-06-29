logo



Irish Water begin work on notorious Donegal water main

29 Jun 2017
Irish Water has started work on replacing a troublesome’ section of water main between Convoy and Raphoe in Co Donegal which has been subject to a high burst frequency and poor water quality.

The project represents an investment of €1.1 million by Irish Water for the benefit of over 1,700 customers.

Over six kilometres of cast iron water main will be replaced over the coming nine months as part of these works which the utility  say are necessary to ensure a safe and secure supply of drinking water to the residents and businesses in this area.

Explaining the necessity of these works, Irish Water’s Capital Programme Regional Lead John McElwaine said: “The existing cast iron water main is severely encrusted and suffers from water quality issues including high levels of iron, manganese, turbidity, aluminium as well as low chlorine residual levels. The watermain is also in poor structural condition and has a high burst frequency.

“It is important that chlorine levels are maintained at a constant level throughout the network and this new section of pipe will ensure that. It is also a priority of Irish Water’s to ensure that drinking water supplies adhere to all parameters as set out by EU and Irish regulations.”

The works will involve some short-term water shut offs for a number of hours in each area when the pipes are being connected to the system. The project team will ensure that householders and businesses are advised of any works in their area in advance and will be given a minimum of 48 hours prior notice of any planned water shut offs.

This project forms part of Irish Water’s investment plan.

Works have been prioritised to address the most critical issues in line with commitments outlined in Irish Water’s recently published Business Plan.

Delivery of the business plan will involve a €5.5 billion investment in capital spending on drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity and new infrastructure up to 2021.

