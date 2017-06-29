logo



Highland’s Farming News – Thursday 29th June

29 Jun 2017
by admin

Chris Ashmore ft

A 15 Minute Programme presented by Chris Ashmore every Thursday at 7.05pm highlighting all that’s happening in the farming community

More News

Highland’s Farming News – Thursday 29th June

0
A 15 Minute Programme presented by Chris Ashmore every Thursday at 7.05pm highlighting all that’s happening in the farming community[...]
29 Jun 2017

Stormont deadline passes without agreement

0
Another Stormont deadline has passed without agreement. Politicians have failed to appoint a First and Deputy First minister to the power-sharing government by a 4pm deadline. The [...]
29 Jun 2017

Man arrested in Derry in connection with major investigation

0
A 29 year old man has been arrested in Derry in connection with a major investigation into organised crime, including the supply of drugs and money laundering. Detectives from the [...]
29 Jun 2017

Car seized by Gardai in Milford

0
Gardai in Milford have seized a vehicle with the motorist found to have no NCT, tax or insurance. The driver was also found to be holding a mobile phone. Court proceedings are to f[...]
29 Jun 2017

PSNI issue appeal for missing man believed to be in Sligo

0
Police in Derry are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing man, Patrick Pearce Deery. The 42 year old was last seen on Saturday and is believed to have travelled[...]
29 Jun 2017

Jobstown Six not guilty of the false imprisonment of former Tánaiste Joan Burton

0
The Jobstown Six have all been acquitted of the false imprisonment of former Tánaiste Joan Burton and her adviser Karen O’Connell. The jury cleared all of the accused, includ[...]
29 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit