Government refuses to commit to defective block redress scheme

Homeowners in Donegal have called for a Mica Redress Scheme to be set up and implemented ‘straight away’, to compensate those affected by defective concrete blocks.

The call was made at a special Seminar in the An Grianán Hotel, in Burt last night.

Around 300 homeowners attended the seminar organised by the Mica Action Group, with local elected representatives also in attendance.

The meeting was addressed by Engineering and Building Defects Expert, Damien McKay.

He says homeowners want a redress scheme put in place as soon as possible:

The issue was raised today in the Dail by Deputy Charlie McConalogue who called for an address scheme immediately.

But responding Tanaiste Francis Fitzgerald declined to give that commitment: