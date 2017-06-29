GAA Programme – Busy weekend ahead for the Donegal Senior Mens and Ladies

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Donegal manager Rory Gallagher on the latest from the Donegal camp ahead of Saturday’s All-Ireland Qualifier with Longford.

Former Donegal player John Haran goes down memory lane and recalls Donegal’s one and only championship meeting with Longford – the 2003 first round Qualifier in Ballybofey.

Donegal Ladies board chairman Hugh Devenney looks ahead to Donegal’s TG4 Ulster SFC final meeting with Monaghan, in Clones on Sunday. Hugh also voices his disappointment at the lack of support for the Donegal supporters and especially from female supporters.

And Tyrone Ladies PRO Paddy Hunter runs the rule over Tyrone’s TG4 Ulster IFC final meeting with Down, on Friday evening, in Clonmore, Armagh.