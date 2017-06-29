Donegal refocused for Longford Qualifier – Rory Gallagher

This Saturday, Donegal start life in the All Ireland Championship through the back door.

After the Ulster Semi Final defeat to Tyrone they face off with Longford in Ballybofey at McCumhaill Park.

The Donegal Management say they have a full panel to choose from as there are no major concerns ahead of the tie.

Longford have proved to be tricky opponents for sides in the past which includeda victory over Monaghan last year.

Donegal boss Rory Gallagher told Highland Radio Sport – It was a difficult few days after the defeat but they camp is now refocused for the qualifier….

Donegal v Longford in the All Ireland Championship Qualifier will be LIVE on Highland Saturday Sport from 5pm with Oisin Kelly and Declan Bonner in association with Brian McCormick Sports and Leisure, Main Street, Letterkenny.