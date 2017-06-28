Up to 60 business owners attend first Business Watch meeting in Carndonagh

A special meeting has heard that business owners in Carndonagh are living in constant fear of a potential break-in.

Up to 60 business owners were present at the first Business Watch meeting in the Colgan Hall last night with Crime Prevention Officer Sgt. Paul Wallace and local representatives also in attendance.

It was proposed that a liaison group would be set up in due course to communicate inform Gardai of any suspicious activity in the area.

Local Cllr. Albert Doherty has been giving this update: