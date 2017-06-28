Taoiseach and Government have their priorities wrong – Deputy Doherty

The Taoiseach’s tax cutting proposals have received much criticism this afternoon.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty challenged Leo Varadkar on his plans to cut income tax for those earning above €70,000 which will come at a cost of €441 million.

The Taoiseach has said that he will find money no matter what next year’s budget may be.

However, the Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson says Leo Varadkar has failed to make a commitment to find money to tackle our health service crisis, he says the Government has their priorities all wrong: