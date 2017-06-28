logo



Taoiseach and Government have their priorities wrong – Deputy Doherty

28 Jun 2017
by News Highland

The Taoiseach’s tax cutting proposals have received much criticism this afternoon.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty challenged Leo Varadkar on his plans to cut income tax for those earning above €70,000 which will come at a cost of €441 million.

The Taoiseach has said that he will find money no matter what next year’s budget may be.

However, the Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson says Leo Varadkar has failed to make a commitment to find money to tackle our health service crisis, he says the Government has their priorities all wrong:

More News

Major investment for cross border health services announced

0
A major investment of €26.5 million of EU funding has been announced for a number of cross-border health and social care projects. The funding will enable further progress and expa[...]
28 Jun 2017

Taoiseach and Government have their priorities wrong – Deputy Doherty

0
The Taoiseach’s tax cutting proposals have received much criticism this afternoon. Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty challenged Leo Varadkar on his plans to cut income tax for th[...]
28 Jun 2017

Memorial service to be held to remember four boys who drowned 100 years ago

0
A memorial service will be held this week to remember four young boys who drowned in the River Foyle 100 years ago. Arthur James Dowds, James Orr, George Quigley and Patrick O’Donn[...]
28 Jun 2017

35 people awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital

0
The number of people awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital has soared with 35 people waiting for a bed this morning – the third highest figure recorded today.[...]
28 Jun 2017

Appeal launched to help former members of Defence Forces who are homeless

0
  An appeal’s been launched to help former members of the Defence Forces who have become homeless. Veterans’ support group O.N.E. is currently providing accommodat[...]
28 Jun 2017

Up to 60 business owners attend first Business Watch meeting in Carndonagh

0
A special meeting has heard that business owners in Carndonagh are living in constant fear of a potential break-in. Up to 60 business owners were present at the first Business Watc[...]
28 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit