Number of premises hit by flash flooding in Fintown

28 Jun 2017
by News Highland

Serious concern has been raised over the level of flood protection measures in Donegal after a number of premises were hit by flash flooding in Fintown last night.

The flooding occurred at approximately 8pm last night with the fire service working tirelessly to relieve the area from excess water.

The incident has led to questions over a lack of flood mitigation works in the area with fears that should a similar flood happen again in the winter months the community is left unprepared.

Cllr. Terence Slowey says every effort will be made to examine what happened:

 

