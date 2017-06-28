Memorial service to be held to remember four boys who drowned 100 years ago

A memorial service will be held this week to remember four young boys who drowned in the River Foyle 100 years ago.

Arthur James Dowds, James Orr, George Quigley and Patrick O’Donnell drowned on 30th June 1917.

The service will begin at 6.30pm near St Johnston Cricket Club on Railway Road, St Johnston on Friday.

Monsignor Dan Carr, Reverend Craig Wilson, Reverend David Latimer and Canon David Crooks will lead the ceremony to commemorate the four boys who lost their lives a century ago.

Marina Hamilton is part of the organising committee, she says the event will remember the four boys but it is also a warning to others of the dangers of water: