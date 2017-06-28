logo



Major investment for cross border health services announced

28 Jun 2017
by News Highland

A major investment of €26.5 million of EU funding has been announced for a number of cross-border health and social care projects.

The funding will enable further progress and expansion of cross border health services along border regions with the recruitment of over 100 staff.

The funding has been made available through the Special Eu Programmes Body and secured by Co-Operation and Working Together (CAWT).

Both the HSE and the Southern and Western Health and Social Care Trusts will work together over the coming five years to deliver on projects across the Acute Hospital Services, Mental Health Recovery, Children’s Services and Population Health.

Tom Daly, Director General of (CAWT) and HSE National Director welcomes the funding:

