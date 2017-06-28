Leaders Illies host Greencastle as North West Women’s Super League returns

The North-West Women’s Super League returns after its break for the State Exams this Thursday night with four games down for decision.

The League leaders Illies Celtic have had a superb start to the season and during the break defeated Lagan Harps 4-1 in the WFAI Intermediate Cup.

John Doherty’s team have been in flying form thus far and they welcome Inishowen rivals Greencastle this Thursday for another titanic tussle. Paula McGrory and Michelle McDaid have been in excellent scoring form for Illies, who will hope that they can recapture that form from the opening part of the season.

There is also a crunch clash at Orchard Park in Manor where Lagan Harps welcome Bonagee United.

These two had some big battles last season in the Donegal Women’s League and a WFAI Cup game earlier this year between them went to penalties when Lagan eventually prevailed.

Bonagee were also buoyed by a recent WFAI Intermediate Shield win over Corrib Celtic in Galway.

Clonmany will host Rasheney while Carndonagh make the trip to Ramelton to play Swilly Rovers.

North-West Women’s Super League

Thursday, June 29, 7.30pm

Clonmany vs Rasheny

Illies vs Greencastle

Lagan vs Bonagee

Swilly vs Carn

Moville (bye)