Four candidates have been confirmed to contest for the co-opted seat on Donegal County Council.

The seat was vacated after the late Cllr Sean McEniff died earlier this year.

Elizabeth McIntyre, a daughter of the late Cllr. McEniff, Roger Meehan from Dunkineely, Micheál Naughton who lives in Laghey and former Ballyshannon Town Councillor Billy Grimes will now contest the seat.

While a date is yet to be set the convention, reports suggest that it could be mid-July.