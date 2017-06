A Donegal Deputy is calling on the HSE and the Department of Health to immediately fund the repair and restoration of cardiac rehabilitation services at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The service had been provided to patients in Donegal for the past number of years however due to equipment breakdowns the service is no longer available.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says the HSE has so far failed to provide a budget to repair the much needed services.

He says this is completely unacceptable: