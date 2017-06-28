logo



Bronze for Kieran Murray at World Transplant Games in Spain

28 Jun 2017
by admin

Kieran with his European Golds in 2015

There was success at this weeks World Transplant Games in Malaga for Donegal man Kieran Murray.

On Tuesday, the kidney transplant recipient from Ramelton won bronze in Golf in the age category 30-39.

Kieran was one of five Ireland medal winners in the Golf event which was played in the scorching sun at the beautiful Guadalhorce Golf Course.

The father of three Kieran said, “It was very tough competition in strong heat. I’m delighted to win the bronze. This is my first world medal for Golf as I had previously won two gold medals for golf in the European Transplant & Dialysis Championships.”

On Monday, Kieran also took part in the 5K Road Race, although there was no medal for him he was pleased with his time of 19 minutes and 22 seconds, shaving 11 seconds of his personal best.

He said, “ I’m delighted with my performance. I was aiming for under 20 minutes so I am very happy with 19.22 which is 11 seconds off my personal best. I thank my donor for getting me to here and being able to compete and enjoy the Games experience.”

