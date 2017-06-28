Appeal launched to help former members of Defence Forces who are homeless

An appeal’s been launched to help former members of the Defence Forces who have become homeless.

Veterans’ support group O.N.E. is currently providing accommodation for more than 40 former members of the defence forces at centres in Dublin, Athlone and Letterkenny.

The organisation says some veterans find adjusting to civilian life difficult, leading to personal difficulties.

O.N.E. is launching a fundraising appeal later, and says it needs to raise 600 thousand euro annually to keep its services going.

These former service men living at the O.N.E. hostel in Dublin say the organisation has been a huge support: