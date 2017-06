The number of people awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital has soared with 35 people waiting for a bed this morning – the third highest figure recorded today.

According to the INMO, 15 were waiting on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 20 were waiting on wards.

Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded with 40 people waiting there.

Nationally, there were 375 people waiting for a bed at hospitals across the country this morning.