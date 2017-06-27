Triple Gold at British Nationals for TJ McMenamin

Convoy Native, & prolific Jiu Jitsu competitor, TJ McMenamin, has won further Triple gold medals, in Jiu Jitsu, at the 2017 IBJJF British National Gi & No-Gi Championships , held recently over the 24th & 25th June, in Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, in London.

TJ took part in the Masters IV Blue Belt Division at Heavy weight on the 24th, and secured victory in the final over an Italian fighter to lift his first Gold . He then later in the evening took part in the Open Weight competition, where he competed against other weight division medal winners, he won his first fight, but lost out to a referees decision in the semi-final, when on a tied 0-0 score with his opponent.

On Sunday the 25th, he took part in the No – Gi event, where competitors do not wear the Kimono suit, which eliminates grip fighting, and GI Chokes. He won his

final in the Master II Heavyweight division against a tough Slovakian fighter 12 years younger, to lift the Gold. Again the afternoon he took part in the open weight division, and had three fights to secure Absolute Gold, his third gold medal in two days of fighting.

McMenamin is pleased with his form to date,and has secured eight gold medals this year alone to date, including two other absolute titles at European Level, and

is currently the IBJJF Master IV Blue Belt World ranked overall number “#2” , From nearly 500 other IBJJF worldwide registered fighters . He is be the highest European overall ranked fighter at his respective age and belt rank, with only 1 number USA based fighter, ahead of him in overall ranking points

TJ trains out of the Rilion Gracie BJJ Academy , based in Old Town Letterkenny which is Donegal’s only full time BJJ / MMA club, & is one of the busiest and most competitive & successful, martial arts clubs in the county, if not country. The letterkenny headquarters also has Affiliate Rilion Gracie BJJ clubs throughout Donegal, in Bunbeg, Carrigart, Greencastle, and in Donegal Town.