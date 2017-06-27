‘Still Waiting’ campaign to hold public meeting in Donegal

People in Donegal are being urged to attend a public meeting to discuss the Still Waiting Campaign and the need for a National Health Campaign.

The group is calling on the Government to address waiting lists, the trolley crisis and other issues within the health sector.

The meeting is a follow up to a previous one held in Dublin earlier this month and is taking place in the Orchard Inn in Letterkenny on July 10th.

Don McGuinness from the Donegal branch of the Still Waiting Campaign says it’s important for those effected by lengthy waiting lists to attend……………..