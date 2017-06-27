logo



‘Still Waiting’ campaign to hold public meeting in Donegal

27 Jun 2017
by News Highland

People in Donegal are being urged to attend a public meeting to discuss the Still Waiting Campaign and the need for a National Health Campaign.

The group is calling on the Government to address waiting lists, the trolley crisis and other issues within the health sector.

The meeting is a follow up to a previous one held in Dublin earlier this month and is taking place in the Orchard Inn in Letterkenny on July 10th.

Don McGuinness from the Donegal branch of the Still Waiting Campaign says it’s important for those effected by lengthy waiting lists to attend……………..

More News

20% of women referred to LUH breast clinic waiting over a year to be seen

0
It’s emerged that almost 20% of all patients referred to the symptomatic breast cancer clinic at Letterkenny University Hospital for an appointment have been waiting for more[...]
27 Jun 2017

Appeal court rules against Mc Kinney family in Oatfield rights of way appeal

0
The Mc Kinney family have lost an appeal over whether rights of way exist over the site of the former Oatfield Factory in Letterkenny. In 2015, the High Court ruled the estate of R[...]
27 Jun 2017

Deadline looms as Coveney hopes for “broad agreement” at Stormont by tonight

0
Talks aimed at restoring the north’s power-sharing government will resume at Stormont later. The five main parties are due to hold round table talks today. But the real stick[...]
27 Jun 2017

‘Still Waiting’ campaign to hold public meeting in Donegal

0
People in Donegal are being urged to attend a public meeting to discuss the Still Waiting Campaign and the need for a National Health Campaign. The group is calling on the Governme[...]
27 Jun 2017

Our Children’s Voice bring campaign for cross border care to Stormont

0
An all-Ireland solution to palliative care for children could be a step closer following a ‘productive’ meeting at Stormont. Donegal parent led campaign group “Our Chil[...]
27 Jun 2017

Hotel manager says impact of Brexit is already being felt

0
A Donegal hotel manager says the impact of Brexit is already being felt in Donegal and the border counties, with the political uncertainty allied with the drop in the value of ster[...]
26 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit