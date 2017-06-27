logo



Shaun Doherty announces his departure from Highland Radio

27 Jun 2017
by News Highland

All of us at Highland Radio are dealing with mixed emotions today. While we are delighted for Shaun to have the chance to explore new opportunities, we are very saddened to be losing a friend and colleague.

Shaun’s contribution to Highland Radio, and the media in general, is immeasurable. He has been with the company from the very beginning and helped cement Highland Radio’s reputation as Ireland’s No1 local radio station

We all support Shaun in his decision and wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career; there is always a place for him in Highland Radio.

Informing his listeners of his decision this morning, Shaun said: “It is time for me to look for fresh challenges in my life, new opportunities. I will be leaving on July 14th which is two weeks this Friday. So, I wanted you as my loyal listeners to know that before you get to hear about it anywhere else.”

Highland Radio looks forward to continuing to provide the very best service to our listeners, so stay tuned for some very exciting announcements in the near future!

