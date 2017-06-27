Our Children’s Voice bring campaign for cross border care to Stormont

An all-Ireland solution to palliative care for children could be a step closer following a ‘productive’ meeting at Stormont.

Donegal parent led campaign group “Our Children’s Voice” met with Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams and the party’s leader in the north Michelle O’Neill, to examine the idea of a cross border solution.

Donegal families have been battling for over three years for adequate paediatric palliative and respite care for children with life limiting conditions in the county.

Gina Grant is from Our Children’s Voice’……………

Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn travelled from Donegal to Belfast with parents Ashling Nibbs and Gina Grant.

He says there are already very clear examples of what a cross border solution can achieve……………..