logo



Nicole Kidman Still Feels Like A Girlfriend To Keith Urban After 11 Years

27 Jun 2017
by News Highland

The country singer celebrated his anniversary with some adorable selfies.

Considering how Nicole Kidman’s on-screen relationships have ended as of late, it’s nice to know she and husband Keith Urban are still chugging along in wedded Oceanian bliss.

The Oscar-winner and the country singer have now been married 11 years, which essentially amounts to a bicentennial in Hollywood. To celebrate the milestone, Urban shared a handful of photos on Sunday showing himself and Kidman snuggling up to each other.

“Happy Anniversary Babygirl,” he wrote. “Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!!”

Urban and Kidman first met back in 2005 and married the following year in Sydney. The two are parents to daughters Sunday, 8, and Faith, 6, while Kidman is also mom to Connor, 22, and Isabella, 24, whom she adopted with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

While Kidman tends to keep mum on her private life, Urban seems like a shout-it-from-the-rooftops kind of guy. During his acceptance speech at the CMT Music Awards for Male Video of the Year earlier this month, the “Ripcord” singer made a special mention of Kidman, who was seated in the audience.

“I want to say a massive thank you to my wife, Nicole. You have no idea how much of what I do … she’s involved in every little piece of it,” he told the crowd.

“She hates me saying this, but I want it to be said. She helps me so much making these videos what they are.”

Urban’s “The Fighter,” from his most recent album, is in fact inspired by Kidman and the early days of the couple’s relationship.

Here’s to 11 more!

 

Story by Cole Delbyck Entertainment Writer, HuffPost

More Entertainment

Nicole Kidman Still Feels Like A Girlfriend To Keith Urban After 11 Years

0
The country singer celebrated his anniversary with some adorable selfies. Considering how Nicole Kidman’s on-screen relationships have ended as of late, it’s nice to know she and h[...]
27 Jun 2017

Johnny Depp’s former managers say he lied to Australian authorities about smuggling his dogs

0
Johnny Depp’s ongoing court battle with former management team TMG is getting increasingly messy.  It’s been well documented how the management group has gone into grea[...]
27 Jun 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Monday’s show

0
Listen back to Monday’s Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
26 Jun 2017

Bono calls Leonard Cohen ‘an addiction’ as U2 cover his song ‘Suzanne’ in Canada

0
U2’s Joshua Tree tour is currently winding its way around the world, but before it arrives at Croke Park on July 22nd, Bono and his bandmates are putting in the groundwork wi[...]
26 Jun 2017

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly hired a surrogate to carry their third child

0
Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye are planning on expanding their family and have reportedly hired a surrogate to carry and give birth to child number three for the couple.  Th[...]
26 Jun 2017

Listen back to the latest Weekend Edition including The Coronas live!

0
Don’t forget, The Weekend Edition is broadcast live every Saturday morning between 10am and 12 noon bringing you the best in music, chat and features. If you want to comment or sug[...]
24 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit