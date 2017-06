Donemana all-rounder William McClintock has been named the Player of the Round in the Bank of Ireland NW Senior Cup.

The 20 year-old former youth Irish international scored 125 to help his side recover from 4 for 3 to 270 as they beat Coleraine by 50 runs.

Donemana – going for their sixth successive win in the competition – face a trip to Bready in the semi-final on Saturday July 8th, with Ballyspallen hosting Fox Lodge in the other semi-final on the same day.