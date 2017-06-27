Finn Harps Commercial Manager Aidan Campbell on the clubs latest fundraising drive

Finn Harps FC have asked the Donegal public to get behind the Ballybofey side with the announcement of their summer fundraising schedule.

The postponement of the derby game v Derry City has presented the club with a huge challenge and Harps are asking all our supporters to take an active role in ensuring the success of forthcoming fundraisers which is key to the club’s premier survival.

In the short term the club have announced a draw in association with Champion’s Travel and other forthcoming fundraisers are 5K run/walk on July 11th and annual Golf Classic on Monday Bank Holiday August 7th.

The club say will continue to plan and create structures aimed at growing revenue from fundraising and sponsorship ventures as part of our 5 year strategy.

Commercial Manager Aidan Campbell spoke on the Shaun Doherty Show this morning about the latest financial situation at the club….