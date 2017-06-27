logo



Finn Harps Commercial Manager Aidan Campbell on the clubs latest fundraising drive

27 Jun 2017
by admin

Photo – Stephen Doherty

Finn Harps FC have asked the Donegal public to get behind the Ballybofey side with the announcement of their summer fundraising schedule.

The postponement of the derby game v Derry City has presented the club with a huge challenge and Harps are asking all our supporters to take an active role in ensuring the success of forthcoming fundraisers which is key to the club’s premier survival.

In the short term the club have announced a draw in association with Champion’s Travel and other forthcoming fundraisers are 5K run/walk on July 11th and annual Golf Classic on Monday Bank Holiday August 7th.

The club say will continue to plan and create structures aimed at growing revenue from fundraising and sponsorship ventures as part of our 5 year strategy.

Commercial Manager Aidan Campbell spoke on the Shaun Doherty Show this morning about the latest financial situation at the club….

Triple Gold at British Nationals for TJ McMenamin

0
Convoy Native, & prolific Jiu Jitsu competitor, TJ McMenamin, has won further Triple gold medals, in Jiu Jitsu, at the 2017 IBJJF British National Gi & No-Gi Championships [...]
27 Jun 2017

2017 Ulster Rally launched in Derry

0
A host of Rally stars joined organisers and special guests at the historic Guildhall Square, Londonderry, for the launch of the 2017 John Mulholland Motors Ulster Rally. Returning [...]
27 Jun 2017

McClintock receives Bank of Ireland NW Senior Cup Player of the Round Award

0
Donemana all-rounder William McClintock has been named the Player of the Round in the Bank of Ireland NW Senior Cup. The 20 year-old former youth Irish international scored 125 to [...]
27 Jun 2017

Banty to maximise Wexford’s potential

0
Seamus Banty Mc Enaney insists there will be no divided loyalties when Wexford meet his native Monaghan in round 2B of the Qualifiers a week on Saturday. Banty was in charge of Mon[...]
27 Jun 2017

