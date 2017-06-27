Finn Harps call on supporters to unite behind club’s bid for Premier survival

Finn Harps FC have asked the Donegal public to get behind Ollie Horgan’s team as the club announced their Summer fundraising schedule, the success of which is key to the club’s premier survival.

While not boasting the resources of the full-time clubs, many of which benefit from substantial backing from benefactors, Harps believe a collective effort on and off the pitch will give the club a fighting chance of defying all expectations by securing premier status at season end.

The postponement of the NW derby game v Derry City originally scheduled for Friday has presented the club with a huge challenge Finn Harps are asking all our supporters to take an active role in ensuring the success of forthcoming fundraisers.

In the short term the club have announced a draw in association with Champion’s Travel which club members are already promoting throughout the county. Tickets for this draw cost just €5 and the winners will receive a trip to any premier league team’s first home match of the season including flights, 4 Star hotel for two nights and a stadium tour.

Supporters who can help summer draw can get tickets from board members, the Harps clubhouse or by contacting harpsmail@gmail.com. Draw tickets can also be purchased on FinnHarps.com

Other forthcoming fundraisers are 5K run/walk on July 11th and annual Golf Classic on Monday Bank Holiday August 7th.

Your support has helped the club has made huge progress in recent years and we believe with a unified effort we can succeed in our greatest challenge ever and maintain our premier status.

The club will continue to plan and create structures aimed at growing revenue from fundraising and sponsorship ventures as part of our 5 year strategy.