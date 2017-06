Talks aimed at restoring the north’s power-sharing government will resume at Stormont later.

The five main parties are due to hold round table talks today.

But the real sticking points are between the two biggest parties – the DUP and Sinn Féin.

They have until Thursday to reach an agreement that would see the executive reactivated.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney says he hopes the parties will have reached broad agreement by tonight.

But he’s warned that time is running out.