Case of man charged with deaths of two women in Donegal crash adjourned

The case of a man charged with killing two women in a crash in Donegal last year has been adjourned until December.

Maria Wallace and Kiara Baird were passengers in a car which crashed on the Glenfin Road, Ballybofey on September 21st last year.

24 year old Dermot Dowd has been charged with dangerous driving causing their deaths.

The case was up for mention today at Letterkenny Circuit Court with family members of the victims present in court for the hearing.

An application was made by the defence to adjourn the case to the next sitting of the court.

Defence counsel for Mr. Dowd, Barrister Peter Nolan told the court that he had only received the book of evidence this week.

It’s understood that Dowd of Donegal Road, Ballybofey is currently in custody, is facing other charges and is in a trial which begins this Friday in Dublin.

Judge John O’Hagan noted that the victims’ families were in court and said that he was wary of the trauma that they were going through.

Due to the book of evidence having only been served and the upcoming trial, Judge O’Hagan adjourned the case until December.