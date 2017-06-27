Business Watch meeting taking place in Carndonagh this evening

Business owners in Carndonagh and the wider area are being reminded that the first Business Watch meeting is taking place in the town this evening.

The meeting has been set up with a view of establishing such a scheme following the spate of break-ins in the town in recent months.

The event gets underway in the Colgan Hall at 7.30pm and Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Paul Wallace will also be in attendance.

Local Cllr. Albert Doherty has been outlining what the meeting will entail and is urging everyone to attend: