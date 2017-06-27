logo



Banty to maximise Wexford’s potential

27 Jun 2017
by admin

Seamus Banty Mc Enaney insists there will be no divided loyalties when Wexford meet his native Monaghan in round 2B of the Qualifiers a week on Saturday.

Banty was in charge of Monaghan 11 years ago when they last met with Wexford in the championship

But he’ll be on the line for Wexford when they host Monaghan at Wexford Park on the weekend after next.

McEnaney said managers now find themselves coming up against their former teams quite a bit – but his job now is to manage Wexford and maximise their potential

This weekend – Donegal and Derry are in Qualifer action – Donegal host Longford on Saturday and Derry travel to Castlebar to play Mayo.

More Sport

McClintock receives Bank of Ireland NW Senior Cup Player of the Round Award

0
Donemana all-rounder William McClintock has been named the Player of the Round in the Bank of Ireland NW Senior Cup. The 20 year-old former youth Irish international scored 125 to [...]
27 Jun 2017

Banty to maximise Wexford’s potential

0
Seamus Banty Mc Enaney insists there will be no divided loyalties when Wexford meet his native Monaghan in round 2B of the Qualifiers a week on Saturday. Banty was in charge of Mon[...]
27 Jun 2017

Former Monaghan Manager Seamus McEnaney to meet his native county in Qualifiers

0
The draw for Round 2B of the football qualifiers has been made. Seamus McEnaney’s Wexford side will play host to his native county, as Monaghan make the trip to Innovate Wexf[...]
26 Jun 2017

Ollie Horgan calling for Harps support as club deals with latest money problems

0
Finn Harps Football Club will release at statement later today calling for urgent support as the club hits trouble financial times once again. Members of the board met on Sunday to[...]
26 Jun 2017

Donegal Ultra Race Winner Ronan McLaughlin on Sunday Sport

0
Ronan McLaughlin won the Donegal Atlantic Way Ultra Cycle Race with a record-breaking time of 19 hours, 19 minutes and 40 seconds. This is the second year in a row that Ronan has w[...]
25 Jun 2017

Donegal All-County League Results 25 June 2017

0
Donegal All County League Results – Sunday 25th June   AllSportStore.com Division 1 Kilcar 2-16 V 3-08 Bundoran Four Masters 0-08 V 2-09 Glenswilly Naomh Conáil 2-16 V 1-09 St Mich[...]
25 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit