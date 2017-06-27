Banty to maximise Wexford’s potential

Seamus Banty Mc Enaney insists there will be no divided loyalties when Wexford meet his native Monaghan in round 2B of the Qualifiers a week on Saturday.

Banty was in charge of Monaghan 11 years ago when they last met with Wexford in the championship

But he’ll be on the line for Wexford when they host Monaghan at Wexford Park on the weekend after next.

McEnaney said managers now find themselves coming up against their former teams quite a bit – but his job now is to manage Wexford and maximise their potential

This weekend – Donegal and Derry are in Qualifer action – Donegal host Longford on Saturday and Derry travel to Castlebar to play Mayo.