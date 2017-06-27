20% of women referred to LUH breast clinic waiting over a year to be seen

It’s emerged that almost 20% of all patients referred to the symptomatic breast cancer clinic at Letterkenny University Hospital for an appointment have been waiting for more than a year to be seen.

In response to Dail Questions tabled by Deputy Pearse Doherty, it’s been revealed that of 732 patients referred to the service by their GP, 143 have been waiting for over a year now for an appointment.

Deputy Doherty says a further 245 patients have been waiting over 6 months.

A second locum consultant is due to start work later this month, but Deputy Doherty says given the importance of early detection and treatment, the HSE and the government must act immediately to ensure that these women are seen in Donegal, and if necessary, treated in a timely and effective manner………