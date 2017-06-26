logo



Shock in Strabane as 65 year old woman robbed on her way home

26 Jun 2017
by News Highland

Police in Strabane are appealing for information after a 65 year old woman was robbed as she made her way home in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Four people were seen in a silver coloured car parked on the lay by at Bridge Street, two got out of the car and chased the victim from Bridge Street down the path at the back of Waterside Street.

They then made off with the woman’s handbag towards the awaiting car.

West Tyrone MLA Michaela Boyle says this level of crime in the town is unusual and has left residents deeply concerned:

 

