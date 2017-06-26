Ollie Horgan calling for Harps support as club deals with latest money problems

Finn Harps Football Club will release at statement later today calling for urgent support as the club hits trouble financial times once again.

Members of the board met on Sunday to construction a plan to deal with the latest money crisis to hit the Ballybofey club.

With Derry City’s involvement in the Europa League on Thursday, Harps scheduled game against their neighbours at Finn Park on Friday has been postponed, which means Harps will be deprived of vital gate receipts.

Add in the mid season break, and the club have had just one home game in seven weeks.

Harps Manager Ollie Horgan is asking the county to support the club in anyway they can and added there’s fine lines in running Finn Harps on a week to week basis…