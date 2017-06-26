logo



Ollie Horgan calling for Harps support as club deals with latest money problems

26 Jun 2017
by admin

Finn Harps Football Club will release at statement later today calling for urgent support as the club hits trouble financial times once again.

Members of the board met on Sunday to construction a plan to deal with the latest money crisis to hit the Ballybofey club.

With Derry City’s involvement in the Europa League on Thursday, Harps scheduled game against their neighbours at Finn Park on Friday has been postponed, which means Harps will be deprived of vital gate receipts.

Add in the mid season break, and the club have had just one home game in seven weeks.

Harps Manager Ollie Horgan is asking the county to support the club in anyway they can and added there’s fine lines in running Finn Harps on a week to week basis…

More Sport

Former Monaghan Manager Seamus McEnaney to meet his native county in Qualifiers

0
The draw for Round 2B of the football qualifiers has been made. Seamus McEnaney’s Wexford side will play host to his native county, as Monaghan make the trip to Innovate Wexf[...]
26 Jun 2017

Ollie Horgan calling for Harps support as club deals with latest money problems

0
Finn Harps Football Club will release at statement later today calling for urgent support as the club hits trouble financial times once again. Members of the board met on Sunday to[...]
26 Jun 2017

Donegal Ultra Race Winner Ronan McLaughlin on Sunday Sport

0
Ronan McLaughlin won the Donegal Atlantic Way Ultra Cycle Race with a record-breaking time of 19 hours, 19 minutes and 40 seconds. This is the second year in a row that Ronan has w[...]
25 Jun 2017

Donegal All-County League Results 25 June 2017

0
Donegal All County League Results – Sunday 25th June   AllSportStore.com Division 1 Kilcar 2-16 V 3-08 Bundoran Four Masters 0-08 V 2-09 Glenswilly Naomh Conáil 2-16 V 1-09 St Mich[...]
25 Jun 2017

Rugby Review 25 June 2017

0
The British and Irish Lions fell to a 30-15 defeat to New Zealand on Saturday morning. On the same day, Ireland defeated Japan 35-13 in their toughest match-up of this test series.[...]
25 Jun 2017

Termon Manager Hugh Harkin on his side’s win over Ardara

0
Termon ran out 2 point winners over Ardara in Division 2 of the All-County League on Sunday afternoon. The win leaves Termon 2 points ahead of Ardara in 3rd place, one point behind[...]
25 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit