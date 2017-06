The National Youth Council of Ireland is expressing concern at the number of young people in County Donegal who are unemployed for 6 months or more.

According to new data from the Department of Social Protection, there are 1,181 people under 26 in Donegal in receipt of Jobseeker’s Allowance or Benefit for 6 months or more.

Nationally, the figure is 11,710.

James Doorley is the NYCI’s Deputy Director……….