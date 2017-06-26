logo



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly hired a surrogate to carry their third child

26 Jun 2017
by News Highland

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye are planning on expanding their family and have reportedly hired a surrogate to carry and give birth to child number three for the couple. 

The couple, who married in the 2014, already have two children, daughter North (4) and son, Saint West (18 months). The couple have discussed having a third child in the past with reality TV star Kim revealing that her doctors told her that there would be serious health risks should she attempt to carry a third child.

According to People, the couple have already hired a surrogate to carry their third baby. TMZ are also reporting that the surrogate will be paid $45,000 for carrying the child with an extra $5,000 per child should there be more than one. TMZ also claim the surrogate will be paid $4,000 if the surrogate loses reproductive organs. Considering the couple’s net worth is in the hundreds of millions of dollars, that sounds like a pretty low figure for such a big loss.

The couple had plenty of options when it came to choosing their surrogate. According to People, Kim’s sister Khloe offered to be a surrogate and Chrissy Teigen told Access Hollywood that she would also be willing to carry a child for the couple.

“I would be her surrogate in a second,” the 30-year-old model told Access Hollywood. “I really enjoyed the pregnancy process — I loved it. Yes. In a heartbeat.”

Via People & Entertainment.ie

