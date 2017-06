A Donegal hotel manager says the impact of Brexit is already being felt in Donegal and the border counties, with the political uncertainty allied with the drop in the value of sterling causing a reduction in the number of visitors from Northern Ireland and the UK.

Micháel Naughten is manager of the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny – He says the effects of Brexit are already being felt, and a drop off in enquiries suggests the long term situation will continue to be difficult…….