Former Monaghan Manager Seamus McEnaney to meet his native county in Qualifiers

The draw for Round 2B of the football qualifiers has been made.

Seamus McEnaney’s Wexford side will play host to his native county, as Monaghan make the trip to Innovate Wexford Park.

McEnaney previous spent six years as Monaghan manager.

Monaghan enter the qualifiers after a suprise lost in the Ulster Semi Final to Down.

Elsewhere Westmeath face Armagh, Carlow take on Leitrim and Cavan face Tipperary.

Those games will take place on the weekend of July 8th and 9th, with throw-in times also expected later today.

The meeting of the Kilkenny and Limerick hurlers is the pick of the ties after the draw for Round 1 of the All-Ireland hurling qualifiers took place.

That game will take place in Nowlan Park.