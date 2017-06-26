logo



DUP and Theresa May sign deal in Downing Street

26 Jun 2017
by News Highland

Theresa May has signed a deal with Northern Ireland’s DUP to clinch a second term as Britain’s prime minister.

Officials from both the DUP and the Conservative Party signed a deal this morning at Downing Street after a brief meeting.

The deal includes an extra billion pounds in funding for the North, as well as extra flexibility on the spending of half-a-billion more.

However it specifically says the DUP will not have any role in determining the British government’s position in talks on the North.

DUP leader Arlene Foster says it’s a good deal………..

