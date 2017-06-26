Cope calls for quick announcement on Donegal island roads funding

The Department of the Gaeltacht is being urged to urgently review the decision not to fund any of the Donegal Islands under the Islands Capital programme for road improvements announced last week.

After last week’s announcement, Chief Whip and Gaeltacht and Islands Minister Joe Mc Hugh said an application from Donegal County Council was with the Department, and further information was being sought. He said he’s confident there will be a funding announcement shortly.

However, Leas Cheann Comhairle and Donegal TD Pat The Cope is sceptical – He says funding has never been announced on a piecemeal basis before, andf claims Minister Mc Hugh’s statement last week was in response to concerns he himself had raised…………

Full copy of Donegal funding application –

Minister Mc Hugh’s statement last week (19th June) –

GAELTACHT and Islands Minister Joe McHugh has announced that a funding application from the County Council for Donegal’s islands is being examined by his officials.

The minor works programme has so far seen €821,000 allocated to meet applications from county councils in Cork, Galway, Mayo and Sligo.

However the Donegal allocation has yet to be announced and is awaiting paper work from Donegal County Council. There is no question whatsoever that the Donegal islands had been excluded from funding this year.

Minister McHugh said: “I have raised the matter within my Department and a funding request has been made.

“The application from Donegal County Council is being assessed at present by my officials with additional information being requested from the Council with regards this.

“With my Department in the process of receiving this additional information, I am confident that I will be able to make a positive announcement with regards to the Donegal islands soon and I look forward to doing so.”