logo



Cope calls for quick announcement on Donegal island roads funding

26 Jun 2017
by News Highland

The Department of the Gaeltacht is being urged to urgently review the decision not to fund any of the Donegal Islands under the Islands Capital programme for road improvements announced last week.

After last week’s announcement, Chief Whip and Gaeltacht and Islands Minister Joe Mc Hugh said an application from Donegal County Council was with the Department, and further information was being sought. He said he’s confident there will be a funding announcement shortly.

However, Leas Cheann Comhairle and Donegal TD Pat The Cope is sceptical – He says funding has never been announced on a piecemeal basis before, andf claims Minister Mc Hugh’s statement last week was in response to concerns he himself had raised…………

 

Full copy of Donegal funding application –

 

 

Minister Mc Hugh’s statement last week (19th June) –

GAELTACHT and Islands Minister Joe McHugh has announced that a funding application from the County Council for Donegal’s islands is being examined by his officials.

The minor works programme has so far seen €821,000 allocated to meet applications from county councils in Cork, Galway, Mayo and Sligo.

However the Donegal allocation has yet to be announced and is awaiting paper work from Donegal County Council. There is no question whatsoever that the Donegal islands had been excluded from funding this year.

Minister McHugh said: “I have raised the matter within my Department and a funding request has been made.

“The application from Donegal County Council is being assessed at present by my officials with additional information being requested from the Council with regards this.

“With my Department in the process of receiving this additional information, I am confident that I will be able to make a positive announcement with regards to the Donegal islands soon and I look forward to doing so.”

 

More News

NYCI concerned at youth unemployment figures in Donegal

0
The National Youth Council of Ireland is expressing concern at the number of young people in County Donegal who are unemployed for 6 months or more. According to new data from the [...]
26 Jun 2017

Cope calls for quick announcement on Donegal island roads funding

0
The Department of the Gaeltacht is being urged to urgently review the decision not to fund any of the Donegal Islands under the Islands Capital programme for road improvements anno[...]
26 Jun 2017

Donegal house prices are the second lowest in the state – REA

0
The average price of a three bedroom semi-detached house in Donegal is now €88,750, according to Second Quarter figures from REA. That’s a 1.4% increase on the end of of Marc[...]
26 Jun 2017

Church leaders urge Stormont progress as Westminster deal edges closer

0
A Westminster deal between the British Conservative Party and the DUP is thought to be edging closer, as efforts to restore the institutions at Stormont continue in Belfast. This m[...]
26 Jun 2017

Donegal IFA content that over 400 sarcocytosis infected lambs did not enter food chain

0
Over 400 lamb carcasses have been destroyed following an outbreak of sarcocytosis. According to The Irish Times, lambs at meat plants across the country have been destroyed after b[...]
25 Jun 2017

Donegal Deputy calls for an increase in the allocation of new Gardai to Donegal

0
With just 17 new Gardai allocated to Donegal in the past three years there are calls for the county to be prioritised when 600 trainees graduate this year. Donegal Deputy Charlie M[...]
25 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit