The local community group which spearheaded the reopening of Doe Casle to the public says they want to see it open seven days a week.

Next Friday, the castle will re-open again for weekends in July and August, following an initiative to install visitor facilities and provide trained tour guides in 2015.

“Moving Mevagh Forward” Chairperson Noel Mc Bride says the past two years have been very succesful, and he wants to see increased access to Doe Castle from next year on……….