Church leaders urge Stormont progress as Westminster deal edges closer

A Westminster deal between the British Conservative Party and the DUP is thought to be edging closer, as efforts to restore the institutions at Stormont continue in Belfast.

This morning, Ireland’s church leaders have written to all of the Northern parties, urging them to reach a deal on power sharing.

Sinn Féin and the DUP have until Thursday to form an executive, and get the Assembly up and running. If that doesn’t happen, then the Northern Secretary James Brokenshire has indicated he implement direct rule from Westminister.

The President of the Irish Council of Churches – Bishop John McDowell – says that should not happen.

In a letter to all the parties, he and other church leaders say there needs to be an executive that works “for the common good”…………..

The Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is at Stormont today for discussions with all parties.

Meanwhile, DUP Minister Arlene Foster is meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May in London today amidst reports that a deal which would see the DUP support a minority government is now close.

Ms Foster says concluding a deal at Westminister would also help secure an agreement in Stormont………