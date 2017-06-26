Bono calls Leonard Cohen ‘an addiction’ as U2 cover his song ‘Suzanne’ in Canada

U2’s Joshua Tree tour is currently winding its way around the world, but before it arrives at Croke Park on July 22nd, Bono and his bandmates are putting in the groundwork with some memorable performances elsewhere.

The Dubliners played Toronto’s Rogers Center at the weekend, and as they were in Leonard Cohen’s homeland, thought it apt to pay tribute to the late singer while they were there.

Before they performed a mash-up of their song ‘Bad’ with Cohen’s ‘Suzanne’, Bono paid tribute to the iconic singer.

“Tonight we hold onto some things, as you let go of others. I’m not quite sure how to let it go, but I know tonight I’m holding onto the music of Leonard Cohen, thinking about it today,” he said. “It’s been on my mind. He’s an addiction I’m not ready to give up, so I’m going to sing this one to Leonard Cohen.”

He later told a story of their friendship, saying: “I asked him, ‘Leonard, what do you want to do on your 80th? Have you made any plans?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I want to smoke a cigarette’…. ‘But you’d given up cigarettes for 27 years’… ‘I’m just going to have one.’ We could all be so lucky to live a life like that.”

Watch their musical tribute below:

