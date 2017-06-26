logo



Bono calls Leonard Cohen ‘an addiction’ as U2 cover his song ‘Suzanne’ in Canada

26 Jun 2017
by News Highland

U2’s Joshua Tree tour is currently winding its way around the world, but before it arrives at Croke Park on July 22nd, Bono and his bandmates are putting in the groundwork with some memorable performances elsewhere.

The Dubliners played Toronto’s Rogers Center at the weekend, and as they were in Leonard Cohen’s homeland, thought it apt to pay tribute to the late singer while they were there.

Before they performed a mash-up of their song ‘Bad’ with Cohen’s ‘Suzanne’, Bono paid tribute to the iconic singer.

“Tonight we hold onto some things, as you let go of others. I’m not quite sure how to let it go, but I know tonight I’m holding onto the music of Leonard Cohen, thinking about it today,” he said. “It’s been on my mind. He’s an addiction I’m not ready to give up, so I’m going to sing this one to Leonard Cohen.”

He later told a story of their friendship, saying: “I asked him, ‘Leonard, what do you want to do on your 80th? Have you made any plans?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I want to smoke a cigarette’…. ‘But you’d given up cigarettes for 27 years’… ‘I’m just going to have one.’ We could all be so lucky to live a life like that.”

Watch their musical tribute below:

via Entertainment.ie

More Entertainment

Bono calls Leonard Cohen ‘an addiction’ as U2 cover his song ‘Suzanne’ in Canada

0
U2’s Joshua Tree tour is currently winding its way around the world, but before it arrives at Croke Park on July 22nd, Bono and his bandmates are putting in the groundwork wi[...]
26 Jun 2017

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly hired a surrogate to carry their third child

0
Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye are planning on expanding their family and have reportedly hired a surrogate to carry and give birth to child number three for the couple.  Th[...]
26 Jun 2017

Listen back to the latest Weekend Edition including The Coronas live!

0
Don’t forget, The Weekend Edition is broadcast live every Saturday morning between 10am and 12 noon bringing you the best in music, chat and features. If you want to comment or sug[...]
24 Jun 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Friday’s show

0
Listen back to Friday’s Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
23 Jun 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Thursday’s show

0
Listen back to Thursday’s Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
22 Jun 2017

Ruaille Buaille le Colm Feiritéar 20/6/17

0
Coláiste na bhFiann ag Ionad Naomh Pádraig, Dobhar.  [...]
22 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit