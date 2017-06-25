logo



PSNI appeal for information following attack on teenager

25 Jun 2017
by News Highland

Detectives in Derry are investigating an assault on a teenager in the early hours of this morning in the Creggan area of the city.

At approximately 4am the 19 year-old man was walking between Glenowen Park and Forrest Park when he was set upon by three males.

The victim was struck a number of times with a metal bar, sustaining cuts and bruises to his face and body.

One of the assailants is described as being in possession of a firearm which was was not used during the assault.

The PSNI would ask anyone who has any information to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 332 25/06/17 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More News

Leaders of Ireland’s main churches urge Northern parties to reach agreement before Friday’s deadline

0
The leaders of Ireland’s main churches have written a joint letter to the northern parties, urging them to reach agreement on the restoration of power sharing. The religious [...]
25 Jun 2017

PSNI appeal for information following attack on teenager

0
Detectives in Derry are investigating an assault on a teenager in the early hours of this morning in the Creggan area of the city. At approximately 4am the 19 year-old man was walk[...]
25 Jun 2017

Allegations of social welfare fraud on the rise

0
Allegations of suspected social welfare fraud have risen to an average of 500 per week, according to the Social Protection Minister. Regina Doherty says around 5000 complaints have[...]
24 Jun 2017

Man jailed after conning his fiancée and her family out of thousands

0
A 50 year-old man has been jailed for 12 months and ordered to pay £5000 in compensation after defrauding his fiancée and her family out of thousands of pounds. Matt Jaeger of Alba[...]
24 Jun 2017

Calls for emergency crisis aid fund for tillage farmers be established immediately

0
A Donegal Deputy is calling on the Agriculture Minister Michael Creed to ensure that an emergency crisis aid fund for tillage farmers is established as soon as possible. Many farme[...]
24 Jun 2017

Health and safety measures questioned as broadband upgrade continues

0
Questions are being asked over the level of health and safety measures being implemented during broadband upgrade works in West Donegal. It’s been claimed that a number of re[...]
24 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit