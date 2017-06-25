PSNI appeal for information following attack on teenager

Detectives in Derry are investigating an assault on a teenager in the early hours of this morning in the Creggan area of the city.

At approximately 4am the 19 year-old man was walking between Glenowen Park and Forrest Park when he was set upon by three males.

The victim was struck a number of times with a metal bar, sustaining cuts and bruises to his face and body.

One of the assailants is described as being in possession of a firearm which was was not used during the assault.

The PSNI would ask anyone who has any information to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 332 25/06/17 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.