Leaders of Ireland’s main churches urge Northern parties to reach agreement before Friday’s deadline

The leaders of Ireland’s main churches have written a joint letter to the northern parties, urging them to reach agreement on the restoration of power sharing.

The religious leaders are calling on the five main parties “to go the extra mile”.

They say an agreement will be “for the common good of all in our society.”

The north’s power-sharing government has been dissolved for six months now.

It’s hoped a deal between Sinn Féin and the DUP can be reached before next Friday.

Mary Lou McDonald says Minister Coveney appears to be more engaged than the former Minister: